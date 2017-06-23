Police search for driver who killed teen in hit and run

Shreveport police are looking for a woman who hit and killed a teenager with her car and drove off Thursday night.

Police found the 16-year-old victim lying in a water filled ditch in the 8200 block of Range Lane in Cedar Grove around 10:30 p.m.

The unidentified woman was driving northbound when she hit the boy who was walking with a group of friends from behind and thrown into the drainage ditch, according to police.

She reportedly got out of her car to see what happened but quickly got back in and drove off.

The teen was taken to University Health hospital where he later died.

The woman is described as heavy-set African American, possibly in her late twenties to early thirties driving a black older model sedan with a tinted license plate cover, possibly with only 2 doors. Investigators believe the vehicle may have front end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

