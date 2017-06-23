Tornado Warning issued for Natchitoches Parish - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Tornado Warning issued for Natchitoches Parish

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)

NATCHITOCHES/RED RIVER PARISHES (KSLA) -

The National Weather Service also put a Flash Flood Warning into effect until 8 a.m. for DeSoto, Natchitoches and Red River parishes. 

Natchitoches Parish sheriff's office reported that both north and southbound lanes on I-49 were flooded between mile marker 155 and 156 near the parish line between Natchitoches and DeSoto.

Louisiana state troopers were out directing traffic in the area.

The sheriff's office says they contacted the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to determine whether or not to close the flooded portion of the interstate.

A Tornado Warning that was issued for Natchitoches and Red River parishes expired around 6:15 a.m.

A second Tornado Warning was also issued for Natchitoches Parish and expired around 7:10 a.m. 

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service for south of Campti and about 7 miles north of Natchitoches.

The NWS estimated that the storm is moving east at 10 miles per hour. 

The effect was put into effect until 7:30 a.m.

Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young estimated that the storm was about 11 miles west of Campti and very close to Powhatan around 5:30 a.m.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in the same area.

Red River sheriff's office reports trees down on Layfield Road and high water on Edwards Adams Road in Coushatta.

