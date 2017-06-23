Tornado Warning issued for Natchitoches Parish

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The National Weather Service also put a Flash Flood Warning into effect until 8 a.m. for DeSoto, Natchitoches and Red River parishes.

Natchitoches Parish sheriff's office reported that both north and southbound lanes on I-49 were flooded between mile marker 155 and 156 near the parish line between Natchitoches and DeSoto.

Louisiana state troopers were out directing traffic in the area.

The sheriff's office says they contacted the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to determine whether or not to close the flooded portion of the interstate.

A Tornado Warning that was issued for Natchitoches and Red River parishes expired around 6:15 a.m.

A second Tornado Warning was also issued for Natchitoches Parish and expired around 7:10 a.m.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service for south of Campti and about 7 miles north of Natchitoches.

The NWS estimated that the storm is moving east at 10 miles per hour.

The effect was put into effect until 7:30 a.m.

Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young estimated that the storm was about 11 miles west of Campti and very close to Powhatan around 5:30 a.m.

Tornado Warning for Red River Parish in LA until 6:15am. https://t.co/I8u2kJfmCn #LAWX — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) June 23, 2017

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in the same area.

Red River sheriff's office reports trees down on Layfield Road and high water on Edwards Adams Road in Coushatta.

