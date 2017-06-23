Natchitoches Parish summer school canceled Friday due to severe weather

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Water on U.S. 71 in Campti, LA (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Water has entered the roadway on U.S. 71 in Campti, LA. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Summer school in Natchitoches Parish schools has been canceled Friday due to severe weather, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

A Flash Flood Warning went into effect Friday morning for DeSoto, Natchitoches and Red River parishes until 8 a.m.

Natchitoches Parish sheriff's office reported that both north and southbound lanes on I-49 were flooded between mile marker 155 and 156 near the parish line between Natchitoches and DeSoto.

Louisiana state troopers were out directing traffic in the area.

The sheriff's office says they contacted the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to determine whether or not to close the flooded portion of the interstate.

A Tornado Warning that was issued for Natchitoches and Red River parishes expired around 6:15 a.m.

A second Tornado Warning was also issued for Natchitoches Parish and expired around 7:10 a.m.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service for south of Campti and about 7 miles north of Natchitoches.

The NWS estimated that the storm moved east at only 10 miles per hour.

Storm Tracker 12 Meteorologist Ron Young estimated that the storm was about 11 miles west of Campti and very close to Powhatan around 5:30 a.m.

Tornado Warning for Red River Parish in LA until 6:15am. https://t.co/I8u2kJfmCn #LAWX — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) June 23, 2017

There was also a severe thunderstorm warning in the same area.

Red River sheriff's office reports trees down on Layfield Road and high water on Edwards Adams Road in Coushatta.

Most of the activity Friday morning was due to a super saturated air mass left behind by Tropical Depression Cindy, along with a few things that acted as a trigger that prompted the serve weather. The remnants of Cindy are now near Memphis, TN.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.