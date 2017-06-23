Fallen tree clips power lines, house

Shreveport police and firefighters worked to clear a tree that fell over and clipped a utility line Friday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue.

One woman who lived near the area where the tree fell said she heard what sounded like someone breaking into her house and it turned out to be the tree falling.

Power outages were expected in the immediate area as AEP repaired the down lines.

The tree also clipped a house in the area.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police say they tree looked healthy and they do not know the exact cause yet, but they are working to see if the wet weather was a factor.

