Two sought, 6 in custody as a result of Bienville drug inquiry

ARCADIA, LA (KSLA) -
Bienville Parish authorities are looking for two people in connection with an investigation into drug activity in the Castor area.
The Sheriff's Office says it has warrants to arrest:
- 35-year-old Rita Fenn, of Calvin Tyler Road in Saline, on two counts each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy; and,
- 47-year-old Eddie Wallace, of Castor, on two counts of distribution of Valium, a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.
Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators already have booked three people into Bienville Parish Jail as a result of the three-month undercover operation, according to a Facebook post.
Records show 51-year-old Valras G. Welborn, of Coushatta, remained Thursday in the jail in Arcadia after being booked on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Bonds on the charges total $200,000.
Also booked were 58-year-old David Ammons, of Castor, on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and 39-year-old Jessica Pixley, of Jonesboro, on one count each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy. Their bonds have been set at $200,000 and $150,000, respectively.
Bienville Parish authorities also have placed detainers on three other people being held in other jails.
They are:
- Eddie Zumwalt, 44, of Campti, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and 1 count of conspiracy, $400,000 bond;
- Paul Choate, 42, of Saline, two counts each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy, $250,000 bond; and,
- Christopher Moreno, 25, of Saline, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, $100,000 bond.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Fenn and Wallace to call the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 263-2215.
