Two sought, 6 in custody as a result of Bienville drug inquiry

Bienville Parish authorities are looking for two people in connection with an investigation into drug activity in the Castor area.

The Sheriff's Office says it has warrants to arrest:

35-year-old Rita Fenn, of Calvin Tyler Road in Saline, on two counts each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy; and,

47-year-old Eddie Wallace, of Castor, on two counts of distribution of Valium, a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators already have booked three people into Bienville Parish Jail as a result of the three-month undercover operation, according to a Facebook post.

Records show 51-year-old Valras G. Welborn, of Coushatta, remained Thursday in the jail in Arcadia after being booked on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Bonds on the charges total $200,000.

Also booked were 58-year-old David Ammons, of Castor, on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and 39-year-old Jessica Pixley, of Jonesboro, on one count each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy. Their bonds have been set at $200,000 and $150,000, respectively.

Bienville Parish authorities also have placed detainers on three other people being held in other jails.

They are:

Eddie Zumwalt, 44, of Campti, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and 1 count of conspiracy, $400,000 bond;

Paul Choate, 42, of Saline, two counts each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy, $250,000 bond; and,

Christopher Moreno, 25, of Saline, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, $100,000 bond.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Fenn and Wallace to call the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 263-2215.

