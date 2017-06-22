KSLA Salutes: Barksdale AFB adds mobile app, changes social media initiative

Barksdale is one of only a handful of U.S. Air Force bases with a free mobile app. It's designed to provide details about services and events on and off base. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

Barksdale Air Force Base has launched a new app as part of its social networking initiative in hopes of better integrating airmen and their families with the surrounding community. (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)

Facebook, Twitter, even Instagram. It's no secret that Barksdale Air Force Base has a strong social media presence.

Now the installation has launched a new app as part of its social networking initiative in hopes of better integrating airmen and their families with the local community.

"It's just about connecting the right people to the right information so they have that sense of support," explained Capt. Andrew Caulk, 2nd Bomb Wing spokesman. "They know how they connect to the mission and they know how they connect to their community."

Barksdale now is one of only a handful of U.S. Air Force bases with a free mobile app.

It's designed to provide details about services and events on and off base.

"The hope is to make it a one-stop shop for Barksdale," Caulk said. "To say I need to know something, I need to know where this or that is, or I need to know and how to get in touch with these people, the app will eventually lead to that point."

While the app still is in its infancy, the base's public affairs division is continuously working on ways to help ease military personnel's transition between bases.

That is particularly important during summer, the peak moving season for military members and their families.

Barksdale's main website has a special section for newcomers.

"We're working with organizations like the Bossier and Shreveport chambers of commerce to make sure we are connecting airmen to the events going on in the community so that we can, again, better integrate those airmen so they know what is going on off base as well as on base," Caulk said.

After all, the relationship between the base and local community is what ultimately helps build overall morale among the airmen and their families.

"Without the community support, our airmen can't do what they do," Caulk explained. "Because they live in the community, they are your neighbors."

"We've received an enormous outpouring of support every time an airman is a need for something," he continued. "So that continued relationship, to me, is key. "

Communication with the airmen and community "is a very essential part of what we are trying to accomplish with all these new initiatives," Caulk concluded.

The predecessor to Barksdale's new app, My Military Communities or MyMC2, was launched in 2013. That mobile application made a list of events at Barksdale available in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.