Natchitoches Parish house destroyed in fire

Natchitoches firefighters are trying to piece together what sparked a fire that destroyed a home Thursday afternoon.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District #2 and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Evergreen Church Rd. near Goldonna, LA.

Deputies say one of the two owners of the house was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center and is expected to recover.

The home is considered a total loss, according to deputies.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.