Theft suspect found because he was wearing an ankle monitor

BOOKED: Qwansie Stewart, 24, of Texarkana, Texas, one count of theft (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Ankle monitors do not make good fashion accessories, particularly for criminals.

Police say that fact was illustrated by a recent theft in a store parking lot.

It happened Monday night outside EZ Mart in the 2300 block of College Drive in Texarkana, Texas.

The victim told police that he had just gotten back in his car and that, before he could shut the door, a man grabbed about $175 from his hands then ran west toward an apartment complex.

Detective D.E. Evans said he recognized the description of the suspect as being 24-year-old Qwansie Stewart, of Texarkana, Texas.

He also knew that Stewart was free on bond from a previous arrest and that he was required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

Authorities say GPS tracking data obtained from the monitor confirms that Stewart was at the store at the time of the theft then headed west.

That same ankle monitor then led Evans to a residence in the 1800 block of West 24th Street, where Stewart was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Stewart has since been booked into Bi-State Jail on a charge of theft.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

And the bond on his previous felony arrest has been revoked.

