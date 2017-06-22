Man accused of pulling knife on woman before assaulting her

Aaron Conner, 24, is charged with one count of third-degree rape. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Bossier City man was arrested for reportedly raping a woman after pulling a knife out on her in Shreveport.

Shreveport police say 24-year-old Aaron Lee Conner is charged with one count of third-degree rape.

The victim told police that Conner approached her in the 100 block of East Stephenson St. on June 16.

After a short conversation with the victim, Conner reportedly pulled out a knife out and began to sexually assault the victim.

Police say Conner was taken into custody and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Tuesday.

