Deputies seek missing Marthaville woman

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a missing woman from Marthaville.

Deputies say 26-year-old Cynthia D. Orsborn has been missing since June 13.

According to deputies, family members dropped her off at a friend's house that day and have not heard form her since.

Orsborn has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Deputies say there is no clothing description available.

Anyone who has seen Orsborn is asked to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-352-6432.

