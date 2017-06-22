Wrecks impact travel on I-20 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Wrecks impact travel on I-20

Posted by KSLA Staff
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

There have been a handful of non-injury wrecks on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish,

The first early Thursday afternoon was when a driver lost control of his vehicle on I-20 at Interstate 220, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The vehicle hit a guardrail then ran into a ditch and back onto the roadway.

Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis stopped to assist and turned the emergency lights on his Sheriff's Office vehicle, Natale said.

Then his car was struck from the rear by another vehicle.

Davis was not in the vehicle at the time.

Louisiana state troopers and Bossier sheriff's deputies later responded to other wrecks in the parish east of I-20 at I-220.

