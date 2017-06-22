Wrecks impact travel on I-20

authorities said. Then a Bossier sheriff's office car that stopped to help was struck from behind by another vehicle. (Source: James Parish/KSLA News 12)

There have been a handful of non-injury wrecks on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish,

The first early Thursday afternoon was when a driver lost control of his vehicle on I-20 at Interstate 220, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The vehicle hit a guardrail then ran into a ditch and back onto the roadway.

Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis stopped to assist and turned the emergency lights on his Sheriff's Office vehicle, Natale said.

Then his car was struck from the rear by another vehicle.

Davis was not in the vehicle at the time.

Louisiana state troopers and Bossier sheriff's deputies later responded to other wrecks in the parish east of I-20 at I-220.

The left lane is blocked on I-20 West at I-220 (Exit 26) due to an accident. Congestion has reached one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 22, 2017

The right lane is blocked on I-20 West before I-20/I-220 due to an accident. Congestion has reached two miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 22, 2017

All lanes are open on I-20 West before I-20/I-220. Congestion has reached three miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 22, 2017

All lanes are open on I-20 West at I-220 (Exit 26). Congestion has reached three miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 22, 2017

The left lane is blocked I-220 West before Swan Lake Road due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 22, 2017

All lanes are open I-220 West before Swan Lake Road. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 22, 2017

