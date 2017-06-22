Sheriff's office seeks help finding missing South Bossier woman

BPSO believes Robbins would have been driving her dark green 2012 Ford F150 Lariat Edition truck with Louisiana handicap license plate 414393. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a south Bossier Parish woman who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Tomie Robbins, 52 of the 4600 block of Hwy 154 in Elm Grove South Bossier Parish, was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday at her home in Elm Grove.

Deputies say she had a scheduled doctor’s appointment in Shreveport and would have driven her 2012 Ford F150 Lariat Edition truck with a Louisiana handicap license plate, 414393.

The truck is dark green with tan strip on the bottom.

Tomie is described as a white female, 5’6”, 147 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

She goes by the nickname “Neecie”. Tomie is a “Type 2” diabetic and is insulin dependent. She walks with a limp and occasionally uses a crutch.

If anyone has seen Tomie or has any information of her whereabouts, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.



