BPSO: Missing South Bossier woman found safe, returned home

BPSO believes Robbins would have been driving her dark green 2012 Ford F150 Lariat Edition truck with Louisiana handicap license plate 414393. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A South Bossier woman missing since early Wednesday morning has been found safe and returned home.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Thursday afternoon in finding 52-year-old Tomie Robbins of the 4600 block of Hwy 154 in Elm Grove, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday at her home in Elm Grove.

Deputies say she had a scheduled doctor’s appointment in Shreveport and would have driven her 2012 Ford F150 Lariat Edition truck with a Louisiana handicap license plate, 414393.

Robbins is a “Type 2” diabetic and insulin dependent, prompting concern for her welfare. She walks with a limp and occasionally uses a crutch.

