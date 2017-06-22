Man fatally shot by officer in McCurtain County, OK

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting of a knife-wielding man Wednesday in McCurtain County.

According to the OSBI, a McCurtain County sheriff's deputy and a Valliant police officer were responding to a domestic altercation call in the 300 block of Chickasaw Road in Millerton when it happened.

They arrived to find a man who had forced his way into the home.

The OSBI says the man, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Francisco Valenzuela, ignored their commands to drop a knife he was holding.

The officers shot Valenzuela after he reportedly threatened the officers with the knife.

Valenzuela was taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital, where he died from his wounds.

The agency did not say which officer shot Valenzuela.

The McCurtain County District Attorney's Office has asked OSBI special agents to investigate.

