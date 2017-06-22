WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to provide update on TD Cindy

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
Shreveport-Bossier City area governments have extended hours for distributing sandbags to residents.More >>
Shreveport-Bossier City area governments have extended hours for distributing sandbags to residents.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.More >>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.More >>
Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.More >>
Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>