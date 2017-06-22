WATCH: Gov. Edwards offers update on TD Cindy

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development is preparing for whatever may come our way with Tropical Storm Cindy.

In prep for TS Cindy, emergency management officials and others are preparing for the possibility of flash flooding and other hazards. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Gov. Edwards held a press conference Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on the response to Tropical Storm Cindy, which was downgraded as of 10 a.m. to a tropical depression.

Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana and is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland throughout the day. The Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued.

The storm is expected to enter the southern Ark-La-Tex and move to near Shreveport by 7 p.m.

Tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or higher are expected closer to the coast, but Cindy is expected to gradually weaken as it tracks toward the ArkLaTex. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are likely across the southern ArkLaTex with gusts as high as 30-40 mph on Thursday.

There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for areas south of I-20 through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall around 2 a.m. It is the first tropical system to make landfall in Louisiana since Hurricane Isaac in 2012. That ends a very rare drought of tropical activity for the Bayou State.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of circulation was located 165 miles northwest of the Louisiana Coast. Maximum sustained winds were still at 35 mph and it was moving north at 13 mph.

Cindy is expected to lose strength as the day goes on, but is already blamed for at least one death.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning for the entire state of Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. He said the declaration was made in response to the flash flooding and severe weather caused by the tropical system.

"We cannot stress the importance of avoiding high water," Edwards noted. "Last year, most of the injuries and some deaths were people in high water."

An emergency declaration must be made by the governor before the state can apply for any federal assistance.

"I’m concerned about people all over the state. While the storm is not a hurricane, and some people will not take this storm as seriously as they should. That’s why I mention we had record rainfall last year," Edwards added.

During the press conference, La. National Guard Major Gen. Glenn H. Curtis noted that 100 high water vehicles have been pre-staged, as well as 33 boats, 200 additional high water vehicle and 50 more boats if needed. Four helicopters are on standby for search and rescue.

