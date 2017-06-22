WATCH: Gov. Edwards offers update on TD Cindy

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.
Shreveport-Bossier City area governments have extended hours for distributing sandbags to residents.More >>
Shreveport-Bossier City area governments have extended hours for distributing sandbags to residents.More >>
Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development is preparing for whatever may come our way with Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development is preparing for whatever may come our way with Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy had made landfall Find out how the system will have an impact on the ArkLaTex here.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is tracking through the Gulf of Mexico. Find out how the system could have an impact on the ArkLaTex here.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump said Thursday on Twitter that he has no recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>