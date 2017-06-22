All lanes open on I-49 after wreck - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

All lanes open on I-49 after wreck

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

All lanes are open after a wreck that caused a traffic jam on Interstate 49 in Shreveport on Thursday.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the northbound Pierremont Road exit, according to a tweet from DOTD.

Congestion reached one mile in length, according to a tweet from DOTD.

