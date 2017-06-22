SFD crews on scene of house fire - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SFD crews on scene of house fire

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Josh Roberson/KSLA News 12) (Source: Josh Roberson/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Firefighters in Shreveport are working to extinguish a house fire on Thursday morning.

Crews got the call before 7:20 p.m. to a home in the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue.

That's near Airport Park off Kennedy Drive.

According to Shreveport Fire Department's dispatch, no one has been sent to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly