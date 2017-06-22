Fire ravages Mooretown home, residents escape unscathed

Two people are safe after their home went up in flames on Thursday morning.

Shreveport firefighters got the call before 7:20 p.m. to a home in the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue.

That's near Airport Park off Kennedy Drive. That's in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

According to the SFD Battalion Chief on the scene, both people were able to escape safely.

No one has been sent to the hospital, according to SFD dispatch.

The home is a total loss, according to officials.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

