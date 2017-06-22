DOTD monitoring effects of Tropical Storm Cindy in NWLA

Louisiana's Department of Transportation and Development is preparing for whatever may come our way with Tropical Storm Cindy.

DOTD's Public Information Officer Erin Buchanan said crews are currently in the monitoring phase. She added that DOTD is in contact with homeland security, emergency preparedness and local law enforcement in the event any roads need to be closed.

"Our parish maintenance units are always prepared so they're going to be doing things to making sure all of the chainsaws are in working order in the event that they'll have to move trees or debris from the roadway," Buchanan said.

DOTD is also staying informed on the storm from the National Weather Service, so they can be prepared for whatever comes our way.

You can keep track of any closures by visiting the 511 DOTD page.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.