Traffic alert: Part of I-49 in DeSoto Parish is closed

Traffic is being diverted onto Louisiana Highway 1 because part of Interstate 49 is closed in DeSoto Parish.

The state highway department says north- and southbound I-49 between mile markers 161 and 163 just south of U.S. Highway 371 at Louisiana Highway 177 interchange, closed about 9:30 p.m. June 21.

It is scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. June 22.

The closure is to allow for the movement of AEP/SWEPCO’s Dolet Hills mining equipment, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Northbound traffic on I-49 is being detoured east onto Louisiana Highway 174 at exit 155.

Southbound traffic is being detoured east to US 371 at exit 162.

