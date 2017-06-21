Shreveport felon pleads guilty to possession of firearm

A Shreveport man is set to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty on Monday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court records, 27-year-old Neikedrian Edwards pawned a .45 caliber pistol on November 14, 2014.

He had a prior felony conviction and was not legally allowed to carry a firearm.

Records showed Edwards had filled out paperwork and used his identification card at the pawnshop.

Edwards faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.