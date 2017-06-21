Group validates Main Street Texarkana revitalization efforts

There are several vacant buildings in downtown Texarkana.

And an organization with the goal of revitalizing the area would like to change that one building at a time.

Bringing businesses to the downtown area is the Main Street Texarkana program's objective.

Now its work has been validated by a national organization.

Main Street Texarkana received word this week that it has earned national accreditation by the National Main Street Center of America.

“I love downtown. I was raised here,” said Georgia Hubnik, who owns Downtown Gallery. “It is great to know there was support and help through Main Street.”

Hubnik has been in downtown for nearly three years thanks to the help of Main Street Texarkana.

There are more than 2,000 communities nationwide participating in the program, of which only 826 are nationally accredited, said Ina McDowell, Main Street Texarkana's executive director.

“It is quite an accomplishment. It is something we strive to do every year,” she said. “By obtaining this, it opens us to grant funds loans that we might not be qualified for.”

Being nationally accredited should help the program help other businesses locate in the area like the Downtown Gallery, McDowell said.

“I’m very very excited about everything happening downtown,” said Hubnik.

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years.

The Main Street Texarkana program began in 2007.

