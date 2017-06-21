Haughton woman arrested, accused of slashing husband's throat

A Haughton woman is behind bars at Bossier Max, accused of trying to kill her husband by slashing his throat during a drunken, drug-infused argument.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Adrianne D. Warren of Burge Drive in Haughton was arrested just before noon Wednesday and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.

Deputies were called to the home around 10 p.m. June 14 after a concerned neighbor called to report that the man's throat had been slashed.

Deputies arrived to find Warren there with her husband, who had a deep slash in his throat. They say he was "in and out of consciousness due to a state of intense intoxication while under the influence of alcohol and drugs."

At first, investigators say, the couple both indicated there might have been a home invasion that evening. However, they say blood at the crime scene had been cleaned up and bloodied towels were found in a shed in the backyard. A search warrant allegedly turned up what is believed to be marijuana and a smoking device inside the home.

At that point, Warren was charged with obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana (2nd offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked in the Bossier Maximum Security Facility early on Thursday morning, June 15.

Bossier detectives say they able to fully interview her husband on June 19.

"With a clear mind, he admitted that he was quite inebriated that night on June 14 and that he and his wife had been arguing," according to a statement released by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. He also said he realized his wife almost killed him."

Detectives say they believe Warren and her husband were the only ones in the home at the time of the crime and that she slashed her husband’s throat.

On Tuesday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for Warren on a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Warren turned herself in and was booked again into Bossier Max.

She is now being held on $160,000 bond on the charges.

Their children, who were not in the home at the time of the slashing, are with other family members.

Her husband is out of the hospital recovering.

