Prosecutors rest their case against airman's accused killer

A pathologist testified Tuesday that a Barksdale Air Force Base airman died after being stabbed multiple times in rapid succession. And the judge denied a motion for a mistrial.

Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Bossier District Court judge says a verdict could be reached by Friday night in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a Barksdale Air Force Base airman.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday evening against 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw.

Testimony is set to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday with Shaw's attorney presenting his defense.

#BREAKING: State rests in Benjamin Shaw trial. Defense goes Thurs at 9 a.m. Judge Michael Craig believes verdict could come Friday. @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

A pathologist testified Tuesday that 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Zechariah Casagranda died after being stabbed multiple times in rapid succession during a fight Jan. 23, 2016, outside a Bossier City nightclub.

Shaw is being tried on a charge of second-degree murder.

We are underway here at Day 4 of the trial of Benjamin Shaw, charged w/ murder of Barksdale airman Zechariah Casagranda. #NWLAnews — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

The lead investigator in the case, Bossier City Police Det. Michael Hardesty, on stand. Attorneys trying to find who started deadly fight. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

Perhaps one of the biggest takeaways from Hardesty's testimony today was he received reports that Casagranda was looking 4 Shaw that night. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

Shaw's attorney, Jose Baez, well-known for his defense of Casey Anthony, asked Hardesty what he did with those reports. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

Baez: "You got info. that Mr. Casagranda had informed other individuals that he wanted to meet them out back."



Det. Hardesty: "Yes." — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

Det. Hardesty said those reports did not necessarily prove Casagranda was wanting a fight with Shaw. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

Baez: "What did you do with that info.?"

"You didn't do anything."



Det. Hardesty: "No." — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

Baez also questioned BCPD Detective Matt Childs, the crime scene photographer and main witness, on his and dept.'s practices during the case — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

During Childs' testimony, photos of Casagranda's body after paramedics recovered it were shown to the jury. Not easy to see. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

Det. Childs: "Pretty much covered in dried blood. There appeared to be multiple puncture wounds on his torso." — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 21, 2017

