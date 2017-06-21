Prosecutors rest their case against airman's accused killer - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Prosecutors rest their case against airman's accused killer

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12) Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BENTON, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier District Court judge says a verdict could be reached by Friday night in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a Barksdale Air Force Base airman.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday evening against 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw.

Testimony is set to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday with Shaw's attorney presenting his defense.

A pathologist testified Tuesday that 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Zechariah Casagranda died after being stabbed multiple times in rapid succession during a fight Jan. 23, 2016, outside a Bossier City nightclub.

Shaw is being tried on a charge of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly