Sickle cell anemia patient says blood transfusions saved him

Joshua Black and his mother, Andrea Johnson, benefit from the blood given through donations. (Source: KSLA News 12)

LifeShare Blood Centers says just one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

Joshua Black is just one of the thousands of people who benefit from blood donations.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia when he was 2 weeks old. News his mother says she got from a frantic voicemail.

"I checked the voicemail and the doctor is just screaming, 'The baby needs to be on medicine! He could die he could die!" said Andrea Johnson.

She says it's been a devastating journey.

"There's been so many times that he's been just almost seeming like he's on his last leg and I'm just helpless."

One of those times was in 2007 when her son was hospitalized for 30 days for pneumonia complicated by sickle cell anemia.

"I was having trouble breathing. My blood count was dropping," Black said. "I was in the ICU for almost the whole time I was in the hospital."

"I had to have several blood transfusions. I possibly wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the blood transfusions."

Now, he's what some consider a success story.

"I think I'm doing better in my life. I haven't been as sick. I haven't had as many hospitalizations since my last blood transfusion last year," said Black.

He says he hasn't needed a transfusion since November of 2016.

He recently graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport.

It's an accomplishment Black says would not have been possible if it were not for donors.

Now, Black encourages anyone who is able to give blood to do so.

"You never know who's going to need it in their life. You never know what they're going through right now. There is probably someone right now that needs a pint of blood or two."

The entire donation process takes less than 60 minutes.

KSLA News 12 and LifeShare Blood Centers are holding a blood drive June 22-24.

