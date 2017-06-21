Sandbags available for TS Cindy preparation

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Here are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' recommendations for using sandbags to build a levee or dike to protect your property.

Here are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' recommendations for using sandbags to build a levee or dike to protect your property.

Bossier Parish has five distribution points where property owners can get sandbags if needed. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Bossier Parish has five distribution points where property owners can get sandbags if needed. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

How to use sandbags to protect your property

How to use sandbags to protect your property

In prep for TS Cindy, emergency management officials and others are preparing for the possibility of flash flooding and other hazards. (Source: KSLA News 12)

In prep for TS Cindy, emergency management officials and others are preparing for the possibility of flash flooding and other hazards. (Source: KSLA News 12)

With Tropical Storm Cindy expected to impact parts of the ArkLaTex, emergency management officials and others are preparing for the possibility of flash flooding and other hazards by handing out sandbags to the public.

The sandbags will be free to the public until about 5 p.m. Wednesday. There is a limit of 15 bags per vehicle, but according to the Superintendent for Bossier Public Works Mark Barnes, residents are allowed to come back for more bags if needed.

“They put them to good use. They are grateful and some of the people come back for more, and that’s okay,” said Barnes.

Crews have an assembly line set up with a machine that is constantly filling the sandbags.

Barnes says this service is offered to the public whenever there’s any threat of flooding.

“We just want the public to come get them if they need them, and be safe,” Barnes said.

Will Ford is just one of many residents who took advantage of the available sandbags. He says he never had flooding before but has seen his neighbors suffer from it, so he wants to be prepared.

“I heard it on the news. But I know they do it every time something comes up like this," said Ford. "I think it’s going to be a bad year."

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as a result of the storm.

Caddo Parish has extended its deadline for residents to pick up sandbags.

They now will be available from 10 a.m. Thursday until the need for sandbags is over.

The sandbags will be at the parish's fleet services department building, 1701 Monty St. in Shreveport, its Public Works' south camp, 11928 Greenwood-Spring Ridge Road in Keithville, and its Public Works' north camp, 108 Finley Drive in Vivian.

There will be a limit of 20 bags per household, according to a post on the parish's Facebook page.

The City of Shreveport has separate sandbag distribution sites at its Mansfield Road and Claiborne Avenue locations.

The sandbags are available until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

“We want to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler. “We are taking every precaution to prevent any incidents that could put citizens in harm’s way.

In a statement, the mayor says she has directed the city's departments to take all necessary steps required to keep city services operational as well as maintaining the ability to respond to citizens’ needs during the storm.

Across Red River, Bossier City has sandbags available for its residents until 5 p.m. Wednesday at the city’s Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road. Distribution will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday at the same location.

For more tips, click here to download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.