Residents prepare for TS Cindy by loading up on sandbags

In prep for TS Cindy, emergency management officials and others are preparing for the possibility of flash flooding and other hazards. (Source: KSLA News 12)

With Tropical Storm Cindy expected to impact parts of the ArkLaTex, emergency management officials and others are preparing for the possibility of flash flooding and other hazards by handing out sandbags to the public.

The sandbags will be free to the public until about 5 p.m. Wednesday. There is a limit of 15 bags per vehicle, but according to the Superintendent for Bossier Public Works Mark Barnes, residents are allowed to come back for more bags if needed.

“They put them to good use. They are grateful and some of the people come back for more, and that’s okay,” said Barnes.

Crews have an assembly line set up with a machine that is constantly filling the sandbags.

Barnes says this service is offered to the public whenever there’s any threat of flooding.

“We just want the public to come get them if they need them, and be safe,” said Barnes.

Will Ford is just one of many residents who took advantage of the available sandbags. He says he never had flooding before but has seen his neighbors suffer from it, so he wants to be prepared.

“I heard it on the news. But I know they do it every time something comes up like this," said Ford. "I think it’s going to be a bad year."

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as a result of the storm.

In Caddo Parish, residents will be able to pick up sandbags as needed beginning Wednesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the fleet services department building, 1701 Monty St. in Shreveport.

There will be a limit of 25 bags per visit; and residents must fill their own bags, according to a post on the parish's Facebook page.

The city of Shreveport will have a separate sandbag distribution site at their Mansfield Road and Claiborne Avenue locations.

They will be available: Wednesday, June 21 from noon to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We want to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler. “We are taking every precaution to prevent any incidents that could put citizens in harm’s way.

In a statement, the mayor says she has directed the city of Shreveport departments to take all necessary steps required to keep city services operational as well as maintaining the ability to respond to citizens’ needs during the storm.

Across Red River, Bossier City will have sandbags available for its residents beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the city’s Public Service Complex, 3223 Old Shed Road.

For residents planning on filling sandbags themselves, here are some tips that should help.

Filling sandbags usually is a two-person job. One person holds the bag on the ground slightly in front of his or her spread feet and the second shovels the sand into the bag. The bag holder should use gloves to protect his or her hands. Using safety goggles also might be a good idea, especially during dry and windy days.

Here’s how to build a dike:

Place the first layer of bags lengthwise (parallel to the water flow), overlapping the bags so the filled portion of one bag lies on the unfilled portion of the next, with the untied open end facing downstream.

Offset adjacent rows or layers by one-half bag length to eliminate continuous joints (it’s similar to laying bricks).

Compact and shape each bag by walking on it. Continue to walk on the bags as you place succeeding layers to eliminate voids and form a tight seal. Five feet of water can exert about 310 pounds of pressure per square foot at the base of a dike.

Seal the completed dike with a sheet of plastic to improve water tightness. Spread a layer of soil or sand 1 inch deep and about 1 foot wide along the bottom of the dike on the water side. Lay polyethylene plastic sheeting over the loose soil or sand so the bottom extends 1 foot beyond the bottom edge of the dike. Place a row of sandbags on the bottom edge of the plastic to form a watertight seal along the water side. The upper edge of the plastic should extend over the top of the dike. Use sandbags to hold down the top edge of the plastic.

Lay the plastic sheeting very loosely. The water pressure will make the plastic conform easily to the sandbag surface. If the plastic is stretched too tightly, the water could puncture it. Also, avoid puncturing the plastic with sharp objects or by walking on it.

For more tips, click here to download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide.

