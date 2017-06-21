Gov. Edwards offers update on TS Cindy, emergency declaration

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.

"We continue to take this storm very seriously, we urge everyone in Louisiana to do the same," he said. “Prepare for the worst while hope and pray for the best.”

As of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of circulation was located at 27.6 N, 92.6 W, or about 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City. Maximum sustained winds were down to 50 mph and it was moving northwest at 10 mph.

The National Hurricane Center has discontinued the TROPICAL STORM WARNING north and east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, including Metro New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. The TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Gov. Edwards said Wednesday morning that the declaration was made in response to the flash flooding and severe weather caused by the tropical system. An emergency declaration must be made by the governor before the state can apply for any federal assistance. The declaration includes the entire state.

Click here for the entire statement

ArkLaTex will likely NOT be under TS warnings with expected rapid deterioration of Cindy after landfall #Cindy pic.twitter.com/kupBrEJRkU — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) June 21, 2017

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said the system is expected to make landfall on Thursday over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana.

The latest forecast track of Cindy brings the storm right across the ArkLaTex as a tropical depression late Thursday. Although the center of the storm won't arrive until Thursday evening or night, bands of rain will begin arriving by late Wednesday and continue through the day Thursday.

TS Cindy picking up speed, but losing a bit of steam. Sustained wind speeds falling to 50mph https://t.co/eJ5uVLNO4J pic.twitter.com/m5Uv555Y2i — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) June 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFB/KSLA. All rights reserved.