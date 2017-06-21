Parents turning to online schooling for their children

Charles and Kierstin Waldow in their classroom at home

The world is becoming more digital.

And more parents are choosing different options for their students to learn.

One is online learning.

Charles Waldow showed off something he learned from his sign language class.

The 7-year-old said it means "love."

Two years ago, Charles and his older sister Kierstin started taking all of their classes online.

They're still in the Louisiana public school system; they just take all of their courses at home through University View.

"Online schools, it's useful, I feel like I get the same information that I would in a brick-and-mortar school. But I also get to work ahead and have more free time," said 10-year-old Kierstin.

Their father is in the Air Force. Two years ago, they moved to Bossier City in the summer.

Because of his job, he and his wife, Jaclyn, decided online learning would lessen the chaos of moving during a school year.

"They send us all the curriculum, all the worksheets, all that stuff. That was a huge benefit. It wasn't something I was going to have to go and hunt down," said Jaclyn Waldow.

Now she, Charles and Kierstin learn together at home, which the kids say they prefer.

"It's not as crowded," said Kierstin.

"I love getting the opportunity to watch them learn, even to watch them struggle. Because you've got to learn how to deal with things that are difficult, even in academics. And that's probably been my favorite parts of this," said Jaclyn.

University View is a K-12 public charter school in Louisiana.

Students earn a state diploma if they graduate from the program.

"But students who want to compete for TOPS would just like they would in their district schools. Our students compete on a national level for colleges and universities across the nation," said Shelly Centanni, marketing and parent outreach manager for University View.

University View started in 2011 with 600 students.

In the past six years, that number has grown to 2,300 students who opt to learn away from a traditional school.

For the Waldows, that's an option they're grateful to have.

"We find that we are integrating school into our daily lives far more than we ever anticipated," said Jaclyn.

Centanni acknowledges that learning online is not for everyone but notes that more parents are choosing this option to educate their children.

"I think we're going to see a lot more online opportunities and options just simply because that is the way our society is going. But I think that many students still learn better face to face in a blended model even. I think that there's going to probably be a need for all types of schooling just to meet the need for all types of students," said Centanni.

There's a new option for students in University View. Every 8th-grader can enter an associate degree track. That means when they graduate from high school, they'll have two years of college credit or an associate degree under their belt.

University View, a public school system, is entirely free for families.

