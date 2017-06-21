United We Give blood drive benefits ArkLaTex blood recipients - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

United We Give blood drive benefits ArkLaTex blood recipients

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

KSLA News 12 is hosting a blood drive in partnership with LifeShare Blood Center Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The time of the drive are: 

Thursday, June 22 • 8 am to 8 pm
Friday, June 23 • 8 am to 8 pm
Saturday, June 24 • 8 am to 3 pm

The Life Share locations:

8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106
1523 Doctors Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111
1321 College Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503

Community Drives:

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
510 Stoner Avenue
Thursday, June 22 • 10 am to 4 pm

Walmart Bert Kouns
1645 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Thursday, June 22 • 10 am to 4 pm

Walmart Airline
2536 Airline Drive
Friday, June 23 • 10 am to 4 pm

Walmart Westport Avenue
6235 Westport Avenue
Saturday, June 24 • 8 am to 3 pm

Bowie County Courthouse
710 James Bowie Drive
Friday, June 23 • 9 am to 12 pm

Walmart New Boston
800 James Bowie Drive
Friday, June 23 • 2 pm to 5:30 pm

Walmart Nashville
1710 South 4th Street
Friday, June 23 • 2 pm to 6 pm

Purple Hull Pea Festival
1533 East Columbia Road 2
Saturday, June 24 • 12 pm to 6 pm

