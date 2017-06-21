Crews working to repair water main break on Fairfield Avenue - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crews working to repair water main break on Fairfield Avenue

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Jasmine Payoute/KSLA News 12) (Source: Jasmine Payoute/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (AP) -

A water main break is gushing water on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport.

According to a representative with Shreveport's Public Works, crews are not yet on the scene to access the damage.

The representative said that roads have not been closed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly