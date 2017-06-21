1 injured in stabbing at Bossier City hotel

One woman is recovering after being stabbed at a Bossier City hotel on Tuesday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the Ramada Inn located in the 4000 block of Industrial Drive, according to Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale.

Reportedly, two women were arguing when one stabbed the other with a knife.

Natale said that the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other woman was taken into police custody, no word on charges.

