Three people shot in two overnight shootings in Bossier City

Investigators on scene of shooting on Anita Street in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities in Bossier City are trying to determine if two shootings reported to police within five minutes are connected.

According to Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale, officers responded to a double shooting in the 1300 block of Anita Street, across from Hooter Park, shortly before 11:30 Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man had been shot in the ankle while the woman was shot in the buttocks.

Natale said both victims were taken to University Health in Shreveport where they are expected to be okay.

Witnesses told officers that a vehicle drove near the home and someone opened fire from the vehicle. The victims were reportedly walking into the home when the shots were fired.

Bossier City detectives also said a man had been shot in his upper body in the 1200 block of Burchett Street, shortly after the shooting on Anita Street.

The man was taken to University Health as well. We are working to learn more about his condition, but he has been stabilized at the hospital, according to Natale.

