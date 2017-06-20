Shreveport police officers to get some new body cameras

Shreveport police will receive some new body cameras next week in an ongoing effort to expand their use throughout the department.

“We are excited to be able to outfit more officers with body cameras,” Police Chief Alan Crump said.

For some specialized units, the new cameras will be upgrades to those they use now.

The L-3 Body-Vision XP cameras use the same software as the department's.

The cameras will be worn on the officer’s clothing or vest carrier.

They will be assigned to units that are more likely to have encounters outside the range of the in-car video system.

L-3 Mobile-Vision in-car video systems will allow for faster upload times and easier storage of video, officials said.

“Our goal as a department is to continue to gain public trust through transparency," Crump said. "And we believe that the body cameras will aid us in doing that.”

The cameras can be used to help the department resolve any allegations of misconduct and to improve training and evaluation of officers.

