Bossier City advances efforts to renovate CenturyLink Center

Renovations to Bossier City's CenturyLink Center are moving forward.

Bossier City Council members approved a resolution Tuesday for a $10 million bond issue.

It's the next step needed in the renovation process.

That bond will be paid for with funds raised by a $3-per-ticket fee council members passed June 6.

That fee will be assessed on tickets sold after Friday.

Officials estimate it will generate $600,000 a year.

Councilman David Montgomery said S&M and the city engineer are putting together a capital request list.

Expected renovations will include upgrades to the venue's parking lot, movable staging, concessions, roof, air conditioning and more.

Councilors also took bids Tuesday for lighting upgrades, which are part of the bond. That project is estimated to cost $400,000.

Montgomery said all the renovations will take place over the next two to three years.

"All the concert-goers and people who attend those events are going to get to experience a like-new CenturyLink Center with all the new upgrades."

Also Tuesday, City Council members appropriated some money for a traffic impact study on Brownlee Road at Airline Drive to see if a right-turn lane would be feasible.

The City Council also:

appropriated some money for the northern extension of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway; and,

authorized the mayor to sign any documents he needs to get the right-of-way property.

