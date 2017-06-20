Pathologist: Slain airman was rapidly stabbed multiple times

Jurors heard new details Monday about what led up to the fight that resulted in a Barksdale Air Force Base airman's death.

Benjamin Shaw, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Barksdale airman. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Trial of airman's accused killer turns to what led to fatal fight

Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A pathologist testified Tuesday that a Barksdale Air Force Base airman died after being stabbed multiple times in rapid succession.

His comments came during the third day of the trial of the man accused of fatally stabbing 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Zechariah Casagranda during a fight Jan. 23, 2016, outside a Bossier City nightclub.

Benjamin Shaw, 21, is being tried on a charge of second-degree murder.

People involved in the fight have testified that it lasted only 10 seconds.

Dr. Frank Peretti told jurors Tuesday that was enough time for Casagranda to be stabbed as he was.

One of Shaw's friends in that fight, Jose Rodriguez, testified last week that Casagranda stepped back at the end of the fight holding his neck and saying he'd been stabbed.

Peretti cited that wound in Casagranda's left carotid artery as the killing blow.

Baez motioned for mistrial, claiming inadmissible evidence entered into the Shaw trial by the state. Judge Michael Craig denied it. @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 20, 2017

Baez's motion stems from ? prosecutors asked BCPD Det. Jeffrey Humphrey on the stand. Humphrey found Shaw & friends in hotel after stabbing. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 20, 2017

Humphrey testified one of Shaw's friends had a switchblade. Prosecutor asked him what La. law says about owning a switchblade. Baez objected — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 20, 2017

Baez claimed that question is inadmissible evidence and introduced uncharged crimes into the case, leading to prejudice against Shaw. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 20, 2017

Baez: "A tainted record where....we're incredibly prejudiced by this fact. I don't know how you cure this." — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 20, 2017

Judge Craig ruled officer's testimony is admissible under the law.



Craig: "It's never been the basis of a mistrial to ask a question." — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 20, 2017

Long Story Short: The trial continues. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 20, 2017

