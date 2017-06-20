Pathologist: Slain airman was rapidly stabbed multiple times - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Pathologist: Slain airman was rapidly stabbed multiple times

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12) Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BENTON, LA (KSLA) -

A pathologist testified Tuesday that a Barksdale Air Force Base airman died after being stabbed multiple times in rapid succession.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 5 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

His comments came during the third day of the trial of the man accused of fatally stabbing 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Zechariah Casagranda during a fight Jan. 23, 2016, outside a Bossier City nightclub.

Benjamin Shaw, 21, is being tried on a charge of second-degree murder.

People involved in the fight have testified that it lasted only 10 seconds.

Dr. Frank Peretti told jurors Tuesday that was enough time for Casagranda to be stabbed as he was.

One of Shaw's friends in that fight, Jose Rodriguez, testified last week that Casagranda stepped back at the end of the fight holding his neck and saying he'd been stabbed.

Peretti cited that wound in Casagranda's left carotid artery as the killing blow.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly