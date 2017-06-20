How to use sandbags to protect your property - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

How to use sandbags to protect your property

Posted by KSLA Staff
Bossier Parish has five distribution points where property owners can get sandbags if needed. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury) Bossier Parish has five distribution points where property owners can get sandbags if needed. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

(KSLA) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends the following if using sandbags to protect your property.

  • Build a levee or dike three times as wide at the base as it is tall. 
  • If you fill your own sandbags, it usually takes two people - one to hold the bag while another shovels the sand into the bag. Gloves and safety goggles are recommended.
  • To build a dike, place the first layer of sandbags parallel to the water flow, overlapping the bags so the filled  part of one bag lies on the unfilled part of the next, with the untied open end facing downstream.
  • Offset adjacent rows or layers by a half bag length to eliminate continuous joints, similar to laying bricks.
  • Compact and shape each sandbag by walking on it. 
  • Continue to walk on the sandbags as they are placed in succeeding layers to eliminate voids and form a tight seal. Five feet of water can exert about 310 pounds of pressure per square foot at the base of a dike.
  • Seal the completed dike with a sheet of plastic to improve water tightness. 
  • Spread a layer of soil or sand an inch deep and about a foot wide along the bottom of the dike on the water side. 
  • Lay polyethylene plastic sheeting over the loose soil or sand so the bottom extends a foot beyond the bottom edge of the dike. 
  • Place a row of sandbags on the bottom edge of the plastic to form a watertight seal along the water side. The upper edge of the plastic should extend over the top of the dike. Use sandbags to hold down the top edge of the plastic. 
  • Lay the plastic sheeting very loosely. The water pressure will make the plastic conform easily to the sandbag surface.
  • If the plastic is stretched too tightly, the water could puncture it. Also, avoid puncturing the plastic with sharp objects or by walking on it.

