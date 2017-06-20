ArkLaTex preparing for Tropical Storm Cindy's potential impact

Find out where you can get your Midland Weather Alert Radio and how to program it.

How to Program your Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio You will need the following Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio 3 AA batteries A/C power adaptor Put your three double AA batteries

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Find out how the system could have an impact on the ArkLaTex here.

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Find out how the system could have an impact on the ArkLaTex here.

In the last 15 years, three hurricanes have impacted the ArkLaTex.

In the last 15 years, three hurricanes have impacted the ArkLaTex.

The history of tropical storms in the Arklatex

The history of tropical storms in the Arklatex

Bossier Parish has five distribution points where property owners can get sandbags if needed. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

With Tropical Storm Cindy expected to impact parts of the ArkLaTex, emergency management officials and others are preparing for the possibility of flash flooding and other hazards.

Teams from every parish, the Louisiana governor's office and National Weather Service participated in conference calls Tuesday to discuss the storm's potential impact on the state.

In Bossier Parish, the Police Jury's engineering department is verifying sandbag supplies and ensuring that sandbag machines are ready in case they are needed.

Sandbags are available weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the parish highway department's maintenance barn, 410 Mayfield St. in Benton.

Other distribution points and their contacts are:

• Elm Grove: South Bossier Fire District 2, 3551 Louisiana Highway 527, Fire Chief Kenny Tyson at (318) 987-2555.

• Haughton: Haughton Fire District 1, 4494 U.S. Highway 80, Fire Chief Robert Roe at (318) 949-9440.

• Haughton: Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave., Mayor Jack Hicks at (318)) 949-9401.

• Plain Dealing: Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto (318) 326-4234.

Other response agencies are checking equipment that could be used to respond to severe weather calls.

“We are also in coordination with our nonprofit and charity partners in the community VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters) in case there is a need for their services,” said Ian Snellgrove, Bossier Parish's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness director.

The Louisiana National Guard is pre-staging boats, high-water rescue vehicles and helicopters in areas of the state that could flood.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has activated four boat squads and 10 Texas Military Department vehicles to respond to emergencies as warranted. He also has placed his state's emergency medical task force, military forces aircraft and shelter and feeding teams on standby.

The American Red Cross is assessing resources and volunteers.

"Right now, it's mostly talking to facilities, checking supplies, working with volunteers," said Michelle Davison, executive director of the Red Cross' North Louisiana chapter.

"We're not actually in the physical act of moving anything at this point. We really don't know it yet if we're going to need it here. It looks like the evacuations probably won't be called for, so we probably won't have any people heading up our way."

Residents can do their part by having an emergency plan in place, Red Cross officials say.

That begins with a family meeting.

Let the whole family know what the plan is if evacuation is necessary.



An emergency kit with important documents like birth certificates, Social Security cards and identification also is needed.

The kit also should include water, enough nonperishable food to last a week, flashlights, batteries, cash, prescriptions and pet supplies.

And with the strongest potential being for flash flooding, authorities remind motorists to turn around, don't drown.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.