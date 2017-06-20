Texarkana, Ark., residents take a stand for censured city official

"The mayor's legacy should not be keeping Laney Harris in his place," the censured director said.

Texarkana, Ark., directors publicly and formally expressed their disapproval of Ward 2 board member Laney J. Harris on June 13. (Source: arkansas.txkusa.org)

Some Texarkana, Ark., citizens are reprimanding their city officials.

Their comments are being leveled at the city's Board of Directors, which recently censured Ward 2 member Laney Harris for alleged bad behavior.

On Tuesday, supporters of Harris unofficially censured his peers on the board.

They also leveled passionate comments against board members during a meeting Monday night.

"We stand behind you, we want you to know we stand behind Director Harris," Texarkana resident Joe Denmon said.

The board says it censured Harris over an altercation he allegedly had with a resident at Railfest.

Those speaking for Harris said the opposite.

Denmon offered to share cellphone video he says shows the citizen, not Harris, as the aggressor in the encounter.

In the video, Harris states that he is being harassed by the man whom Harris supporters identified as a city employee.

The worker later apologized.

"You took something that was nothing and made something out of it," Texarkana resident Carlton Layton told board members.

In an earlier interview with Harris, he said he thinks the censure was a way to "keep him silent."

Mayor Ruth Penney Bell said that is not the case.

Board members have taken no action to reverse the censure of Harris.

"The action taken by this board was certainly out of bounds; there were innuendos and downright out lies," Denmon alleged.

Citizens at the meeting said they will continue to show their support for Harris, who has served on the board for more than 16 years, including one year as assistant mayor.

