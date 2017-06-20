The history of tropical storms in the Arklatex

Tropical systems are no strangers to the ArkLaTex.

The most recent tropical system to impact the area was Tropical Storm Bill in 2015.

Even though Bill's track stayed west of the ArkLaTex, it still caused the Red River to flood.

"[Tropical Storm Bill] brought so much rainfall across the Red River north of here. It caused flooding here in Shreveport," said Marty Mayeaux, Senior Forecaster for the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

Before Tropical Storm Bill, Hurricanes Rita, Gustav, and Ike spun through the ArkLaTex.

Mayeaux said each hurricane had different characteristics and impacts.

"Rita moved through pretty quickly and was more of a wind event," he said.

The image below shows the peak sustained winds from Hurricane Rita. Wind gusts are in the boxes.

Tropical systems bring a threat of strong winds, especially south of I-20, heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes to the ArkLaTex.

Typically, the tornado threat is highest across the eastern side of the storm.

Right now, the main threat associated with Tropical Storm Cindy will be heavy rain and flooding.

Keep in mind, with tropical systems it is usually a short distance between a foot of rain and an inch.

