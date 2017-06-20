Missing ETX teen found safe

Marshall police are asking for help finding Triston Helton who ran away from home Monday evening. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

A missing Marshall teen was found safe after running away from home on Monday night.

Marshall Police has confirmed that 15-year-old Triston Helton was found as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Family members told police Triston last seen around 5 p.m. when he left his home in the 3500 block of Memorial Drive and went into the woods.

Family members also said Helton took a tent, sleeping bag, blue mesh backpack, white trash bag and two bottles of water with him. Officials and family were concerned for his safety due to high temperatures and humidity.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.