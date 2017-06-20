Marshall police search for runaway teen

Marshall police are asking for help finding Triston Helton who ran away from home Monday evening. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who ran away from home Monday night.

Family members tell police that 15-year-old Triston Helton was last seen around 5 p.m. when he left his home in the 3500 block of Memorial Drive and went into the woods.

Helton is described as being about 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a gray shirt, camouflage hat and rubber boots.

Family members also said Helton took a tent, sleeping bag, blue mesh backpack, white trash bag and two bottles of water with him.

Police and family members are concerned for Helton's welfare, especially because of the extreme heat and humidity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.