Woman uses social media to find owner of decades old class ring

Madison Bozeman Cummings took to social media to find the owner of what she believes is a missing Captain Shreve senior class ring.

Cummings posted pictures of the ring to her Facebook page on Saturday, June 17. Cummings, a Captain Shreve alumna, says she found it at the high school in the girls' locker room.

In the post, Cummings issues a call out asking people to help her find the ring's rightful owner, "I know this is a long shot but please share in hopes I can find this lady."

The name on the ring says Christine G. Cummings believes the ring belongs to someone who was a part of the school's 1980 graduating class.

Before posting it to social media, Cummings said she asked a school official about it who said the ring was there for some time. That's when she took it upon herself to post the story to social media.

In less than 72 hours, the post has been shared more than 2,700 times. The post also received several comments from people sharing their stories about lost class rings.

Cummings says she received her ring just last year and knows how important it is to cherish those memories.

