DOTD monitoring tropical system, no road closures announced

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is closing monitoring the tropical system that will likely impact the ArkLaTex later this week.

Erin Buchanan, the Public Information Officer for DOTD, said there are no plans to close any roads as of Tuesday morning.

However, that could change as the system gets closer. DOTD officials will take part in several meetings about the tropical system and its potential impacts.

The storm could produce heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Officials say that this is the main concern with this system.

Buchanan added that drivers should never drive through flooded roadways.

According to the National Weather Service, flooding is the number one cause of death during storms.

