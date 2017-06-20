Crash causes traffic delays on I-20 W in Bossier City - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crash causes traffic delays on I-20 W in Bossier City

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Traffic in Bossier City is delayed after a crash along I-20 Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. westbound at Airline Drive, according to a tweet from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. 

DOTD says the right lane was blocked off because of the crash and traffic was backed up to Industrial Drive. 

The lanes reopened a short line later, but another crash happened past Industrial Drive causing congestion to reach a mile in length, according to DOTD.

Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale says 3 cars were involved but no injuries were reported.

