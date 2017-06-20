Crash causes traffic delays on I-20 W in Bossier City

Traffic in Bossier City is delayed after a crash along I-20 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. westbound at Airline Drive, according to a tweet from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The right lane is blocked on I-20 West at Airline Drive due to an accident. Congestion has reached Industrial Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 20, 2017

DOTD says the right lane was blocked off because of the crash and traffic was backed up to Industrial Drive.

The lanes reopened a short line later, but another crash happened past Industrial Drive causing congestion to reach a mile in length, according to DOTD.

The left lane is blocked on I-20 West past Industrial Drive due to an accident. Congestion has reached one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 20, 2017

Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale says 3 cars were involved but no injuries were reported.

