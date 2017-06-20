Woman taken into custody following incident in Cedar Grove

A woman is in police custody following a standoff with police in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Shreveport police got a call just before 7:20 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of E. 75th Street.

"The call was regarding a disorderly person," said SPD spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines. "A woman was shouting obscenities and busting out windows inside the home. When officers arrived on scene they made contact with that female who was very belligerent at the time of our arrival."

Hines said that family members of the woman said there was an 8-year-old boy inside the home.

"We wanted to make sure that he was okay in addition to the woman," Hines said. "So we called our crisis negotiation team along with some members of our special response team."

The woman was taken into custody without incident soon after additional crews were on the scene. The boy was not injured.

Officers remained on the scene to make sure that the home is safe.

The woman will be sent to a Shreveport hospital for a mental health evaluation.

