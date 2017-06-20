Woolworth Road bridge to close for repairs

A Caddo Parish bridge will close Wednesday while crews work to reconstruct it.

The bridge located on Woolworth Road just north of the Woolworth Road Landfill will close for about six weeks.

The project, done by the Caddo Parish Department of Public Works, is expected to be done by August 8.

Traffic will be detoured while the bridge is closed. Suggested routes include Buncombe Road, Highway 169 and Colquitt Road.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.