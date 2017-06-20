Claiborne Parish man killed in ATV crash with 18-wheeler - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Claiborne Parish man killed in ATV crash with 18-wheeler

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Arkansas State Police are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Northwest Louisiana man Monday afternoon.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

A Haynesville, LA man is dead after a crash in Columbia County, AR Monday afternoon.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on Hwy. 79 about 1 mile north of the Louisiana state line. 

State police say 23-year-old Jeffrey Hunter was driving a 2005 Suzuki ATV on the northbound shoulder of Hwy. 79 when he tried to make a u-turn and collided with a 2013 Freightliner truck that was also traveling northbound. 

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash. 

