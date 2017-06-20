Lanes of I-220 shut down after 18-wheeler crash

Lanes of Interstate 220 are closed while crews work to clear lumber from the road after an 18-wheeler crash late Monday night.

The truck crashed into a median just before 11 p.m. in a construction zone between North Market Street and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

Police say lumber from the truck spilled on both sides of the interstate shutting down all lanes on I-220 in the area.

Bossier City and state police have been redirecting drivers coming from Bossier City until it's reopened.

Crews have been out all night trying to clean up debris, it's expected to take several hours.

Shreveport police say a car was also involved in the wreck but no one was taken to the hospital with any injuries.

